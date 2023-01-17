Former custodian at Cornerstone Classical Academy charged with sexual battery against a minor

A former school custodian is charged with several counts of sexual battery against a minor after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office arrested Rocky Benker, 24, earlier this month.

Action News Jax confirmed Benker was a custodian at the Cornerstone Classical Academy on St. Johns Bluff Road in Southside Estates.

School officials told Action News Jax that this case does not involve any CCA students. JSO notified the school about Benker’s arrest on Friday and then administrators immediately let parents know the same day.

“I was concerned at first because I always see this guy directing traffic for the most part every day,” said Cecile Gonzales, CCA Parent.

Cecile Gonzales has two children at Cornerstone Classical Academy.

When she first heard that former custodian Rocky Benker was arrested this month- she said she was proud of the way it was handled.

“What I appreciate about the school is having informed us right away and that they are taking actions,” said Gonzales.

This is the statement the academy sent out to parents:

“Pursuant to the requirement of Florida Statutes Section 1012.797 we are informing you that law enforcement has informed us today that Mr. Rocky Benker, formerly a member of our facilities team, has been arrested on charges not involving a CCA student of “sexual battery victim less than 12 by custodian 18 years or older without consent”. He has been terminated and is not authorized to be on campus. Please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 if you have any further questions.”

“I’m just glad that CCA reacted the way they did to such a horrible situation,” said Erica, CCA Parent.

Parents are encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 if they have any further questions.

