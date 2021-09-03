Former DA Jackie Johnson indicted over handling of Arbery investigation

Sep. 3—A grand jury has charged former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson with obstructing a police officer and interfering on behalf of two murder defendants in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020.

The grand jury indictment announced Thursday by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr charges Johnson with one felony count of violation of oath of office and one misdemeanor count of obstruction and hindering a law enforcement officer.

Carr convened a grand jury in June at the Glynn County Courthouse to focus on Johnson and her actions in the aftermath of Arbery's killing. Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery three times at close range with a 12-guage shotgun on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood that Sunday afternoon. The deadly shooting occurred after McMichael, and his father, Gregory McMichael, armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery after he ran past their home on Satilla Drive. Gregory McMichael, 65, retired in 2019 from a 20-year career as an investigator with the DA's office and served nine of those years under Johnson.

The McMichaels are White. Arbery, 25, was Black.

Because of Gregory McMichael's ties to the DA's office, Johnson said she recused herself that day citing conflict of interest.

However, the grand jury alleges Johnson informed Glynn County Police officers Stephanie Oliver and Stephen Lowrey "that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest ..." the report said.

The indictment further accuses Johnson of "showing favor and affection to Greg McMichael during the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, thereby failing to discharge her duties as district attorney."

The indictment further accused Johnson of funneling the case to Waycross District Attorney George E. Barnhill, and in doing so "failing to treat Ahmuad Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity."

Johnson contacted Barnhill the day of the shooting, asking him to offer Glynn County Police legal guidance. After Johnson cited conflict of interest, Carr said he assigned the case to Barnhill without knowledge that the two had already discussed the case. Carr said he also did not know at the time that Barnhill had already given county police an initial assessment that the shooting appeared to be self-defense in the act of a citizen's arrest.

The McMichaels and William "Roddie" Bryan all were arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in May 2020, charged with felony murder and attempted false imprisonment. Bryan used his cellphone to record the deadly confrontation between Travis McMichael and Arbery, a video that sparked national outrage and cries of racial injustice when it went viral in May of 2020.