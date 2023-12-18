A former dairy farm in Southern Door County now is the county's newest nature preserve

TOWN OF CLAY BANKS - Seventy-five scenic and ecologically diverse acres of a former dairy farm in Southern Door County have become the Door County Land Trust's 15th nature preserve.

The new Bear Creek Nature Preserve in the Town of Clay Banks features a half-mile stretch of the waterway that lends its name to the preserve. The creek flows into Lake Michigan and supports the presence of coldwater fish such as rainbow trout. The land trust said in a news release the preserve's landscape of open fields, wetlands, native forest, bluffs and 50-foot stream banks serve as habitats for migratory birds, grassland and wetland breeding birds, and native pollinators.

Seventy-five acres of land in Southern Door County that include Bear Creek have been protected by the Door County Land Trust as the Bear Creek Nature Preserve, the trust's 15th protected property.

The preserve will offer visitors opportunities for activities such as hiking, cross-country skiing, fishing, and especially birdwatching, observing wildlife and photography. In 2024, the trust will begin planning for trails, boardwalks, overlooks and bridges, including a feasibility study for ADA-accessible amenities wherever possible.

“It’s an exciting and unique property to protect,” land program director Jesse Koyen said in the release. “The perennial stream of Bear Creek is of great water quality and extends these benefits into Lake Michigan. With the changing landscape and climate, waterways such as these are vital to an area’s water quality overall. Protecting the land around Bear Creek, which acts as a cleaning filter for surface water, ensures that the watershed – which is a DNR Fisheries priority watershed – remains healthy.”

“We were aware of a need to secure land that serves people, wildlife and water quality in Southern Door,” executive director Emily Wood said in the release. “As a new nature preserve, the site offers immense possibility for recreational access as well as wildlife and habitat protection."

The land trust reported that early staff visits to the creek revealed healthy populations of macroinvertebrates like stone flies, caddis flies and crane flies, all considered ideal nourishment for the fish that spawn there. Also included in the species list under protection are neotropical warblers, yellow birch and mountain maple trees and 6-foot-tall ostrich ferns. Also sighted on the property was a pair of grassland songbirds that are listed as a species of special concern in Wisconsin.

Koyen said the immediate general stewardship plan for the property is to restore some former agriculture fields to grasslands, to help support pollinators and grassland birds that are in decline, and plant trees to expand the interior forest, which would provide additional cover and nesting opportunities for migratory and breeding birds.

The release said fundraising for its planned work on the new preserve is in its initial stages, also noting that until the end of 2023, first-time gifts to its Land Acquisition Fund will be matched to double the donations through a recently announced challenge. For more about giving to the fund, visit doorcountylandtrust.org/landchallenge.

Door County Land Trust aims to protects the wild places, scenic beauty and ecological integrity that make the Peninsula special. Fourteen featured nature preserves are open for hiking and other low-impact, non-motorized recreational activities at no charge to the public. For trail maps, donations to the trust or more information, visit doorcountylandtrust.org.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette