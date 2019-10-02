Former Dallas cop sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her unarmed black neighbor to death in his own apartment

Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News via Associated Press





Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for the murder of 26-year-old Botham Jean last year.

Guyger was found guilty of murder on Tuesday, roughly one year after she mistook his apartment for her own and opened fire on what she said was a silhouetted figure in the dark.

Guyger had faced the possibility of 99 years in prison, though the judge told the jury they could sentence her to as few as two years.

The white former police officer who murdered an unarmed black man when she mistakenly entered his apartment was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday.

Amber Guyger, 31, was convicted of murder on Tuesday, roughly one year after she entered the Dallas apartment of 26-year-old Botham Jean and opened fire on him.

The incident had reignited a longstanding public debate over the use of deadly force by police officers — particularly against people of color.

Guyger had faced the possibility of 99 years in prison, though the judge told the jury they could sentence her to as few as two years if they deemed it a case of a "sudden passion defense."

Prosecutors had ultimately asked the jury for at least a 28-year prison sentence — because Jean would have been 28 if he were still alive.

Wednesday's sentencing capped off a series of heart wrenching testimonies from the families and loved ones of both Jean and Guyger.

Jean's father, Bertram Jean, told court that Botham was a loving, caring son who used to call home every single Sunday after church.

"My Sundays have been destroyed," Bertram Jean said.

In one particularly powerful moment, Botham's younger brother Brandt told court during his victim impact statement that he forgave Guyger, wanted her to devote her life to Christ, and hoped for the best for her. Then, he asked to hug her.

"I think giving your life for Christ would be the best thing that Botham would want you to do. Again, I love you as a person, and I don't wish anything bad on you. I don't know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug please? Please?" he said.

Prosecutors had argued that Jean never posed a threat to Guyger

Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News via Associated Press

The witnesses who testified on behalf of Guyger called her a good police officer, who cared about her community, and felt remorse over Jean's death.

Guyger and her attorneys had defended the shooting at trial by saying that Guyger had mistakenly parked on the wrong floor of her apartment building after a long day of work, and went to the unit directly above her own.

There, she said she saw a silhouetted figure standing in the dark, moving towards her as she yelled, "Let me see your hands!" before she opened fire, Guyger testified.

But prosecutors poked holes in Guyger's story, asking how she missed key indicators that she was in the wrong apartment — such as Jean's distinctive red doormat, and the fact that the electronic lock on his door didn't accept her key.

Prosecutors also emphasized that Jean never posed any threat to Guyger. He had been sitting in his living room, watching TV, and eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream when she walked through the door.