Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver under investigation by Allen police department

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin is under investigation by the Allen Police Department for alleged misconduct.

Per a TMZ report, a spokesperson for the Allen Police Department would not confirm details of the new probe into Irvin but said “It’s very early in the investigation” and “at this point we aren’t prepared to release any classification regarding Mr. Irvin.”

Whatever it is, it is news to Irvin and his attorney Levi McCarthern, who vehemently denied any wrong doing by the Hall of Fame receiver.

“No idea what the specific allegations might be,” McCarthern said in a statement to the Star-Telegram. “I have talked to Michael and I can assure you that he has done nothing wrong. Truly sad that he keeps having to deal with things like this.”

This new investigation comes months after Irvin settled a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott, paving the way for his return to work at the NFL Network and a new job with FOX Sports 1.

Irvin had filed a lawsuit against Marriott and six others for defamation and tortious interference in a business relationship after a female employee accused him of making lewd and inappropriate comments in a hotel lobby in Arizona last February.

McCarthern predicted to Pro Football Talk that this new allegation, like others made in the past against Irvin, “will turn out to be much ado about nothing.”