Former Dallas Hockaday preschool teacher sentenced to prison for child pornography

A former Dallas preschool teacher was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday after he was found guilty of purchasing multiple sexually explicit pictures and videos of pre-teen boys.

Jason Sherod Baldwin, 29, was charged in July 2020 before pleading guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography in August. Baldwin admitted that he had “hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos of children stored on his cell phones, and that he had been viewing child porn for approximately eight years,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said in a news release.

The investigation into Baldwin began after the arrest of a convicted sex offender in Pennsylvania who was using the encrypted messaging app Kik to sell child pornography. Baldwin’s was one of the accounts in communication with the man.

“The investigation showed that Mr. Baldwin purchased child pornography from the offender several times over the ensuing months,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, adding that in four purchases, Baldwin purchased 12 videos and over 100 images of boys and requested “mainly preteen boy-on-boy vid[eo]s.”

Baldwin is a former teacher at the Hockaday School, a private school for girls in Dallas. He is scheduled to report to the Bureau of Prisons on April 6.