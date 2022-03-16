Former Dalton officer arrested for sexual battery, other charges

Mar. 16—A former Dalton Police Department officer has been charged with violation of oath by a public officer, sexual battery, aggravated sexual battery and public indecency.

Ethan Wayne Pugh, 30, 257 Mt. Zion Road N.E., Resaca, was booked into the Whitfield County Jail Tuesday. He was released on $20,000 bond the same day.

In a statement, the Dalton Police Department said: "On July 10, 2020, the Dalton Police Department was notified of criminal accusations against an officer. That information was promptly turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. On the same day, the officer offered his resignation from the department and it was accepted. The Dalton Police Department takes any allegation of misconduct seriously and makes sure they are thoroughly investigated by the proper authority. Any questions regarding this incident should be directed to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation."

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office also referred questions to the GBI.

Joe Montgomery, special agent in charged of the GBI's Calhoun office, referred questions to the district attorney.

District Attorney Bert Poston said he had "conflicted out of the case," meaning that because it was a Dalton officer he removed himself from the case to avoid any potential conflicts of interest. Lookout Mountain District Attorney Chris Arnt is handling the case.

"This is a pending case so I cannot discuss any of the details of the case," Armt said. "State Bar rules strictly limit what may be discussed while a case is pending."

Pugh joined the Dalton Police Department in December 2015 after graduating from the Georgia Regional Police Academy in Rome, according to a post on the department's website. He is a 2009 graduate of Castle View High School in Castle Rock, Colorado, and attended classes at Colorado Technical University in 2012. He is also an Army veteran, serving from June 2009 until November 2013.