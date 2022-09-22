Former Dalton police officer sentenced to five years on probation for computer invasion of privacy and violating oath of office

Sep. 22—A former Dalton Police Department officer has been sentenced to five years on probation after pleading guilty to computer invasion of privacy and violation of oath by a public officer, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.

Trevin Dane Stover of Resaca must also pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs and surcharges, complete 40 hours of community service work and surrender his Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council (POST) certification, which he had already done. He will not be allowed to seek or accept employment in law enforcement, and he can have no contact with the victim or her family. He asked to be treated as a first offender and the judge agreed. He had no prior criminal record.

This was a negotiated plea. Superior Court Judge Scott Minter was filling in for Judge Cindy Morris and accepted the plea and sentenced Stover.

According to Whitfield County grand jury indictments, on June 20, 2021, Stover "intentionally violated" the terms of his oath of office. On that date, according to an indictment, Stover "used a computer and computer network with the intention of examining the personal data relating to another person with knowledge that such examination was without authority." The indictment said Stover ran a Georgia tag number through the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) "without any legitimate law enforcement purpose," found the woman the vehicle was registered to "and then further accessed the system to obtain" the woman's phone number, "also without any legitimate law enforcement purpose ..."

City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said Stover resigned from the police department in June 2021 after the police department conducted an administrative inquiry into his use of the database, and the department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to handle the investigation.

Stover was hired by the Dalton Police Department after he graduated from the police academy in June 2018. Before joining the department, he served as a detention officer with the Gilmer County Detention Center. He received "top gun" honors as the best in his academy class during firearms training.