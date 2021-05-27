  • Oops!
Former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg says that he's evicting her as retribution for speaking out

Azmi Haroun,Jacob Shamsian
·2 min read
Jennifer Weisselberg
Jennifer Weisselberg brings boxes of documents to prosecutors outside her apartment in Manhattan on April 8. Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • The Trump Org CFO's former daughter-in-law says he's evicting her for cooperating with prosecutors.

  • Allen Weisselberg's finances are being probed in the criminal case around the Trump Organization.

  • Prosecutors reportedly want to "flip" him into guiding them through Trump's finances.

Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, told CNN she was being evicted from her apartment because she has agreed to collaborate with prosecutors investigating the Trump Organization.

"Yesterday, I was served to leave my apartment within the next seven days. It's a threat," she said on CNN's "New Day" in a Thursday interview.

"They're kicking me out," she added, telling the show's host it was "because I'm not wrong about the information I'm giving."

Allen Weisselberg, who has been at the helm of the organization's finances for four decades and manages the Trump family's personal finances, is a key focus of the criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

Prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office are trying to "flip" him into cooperating and guiding investigators through Trump's financial documents, The Washington Post reported. They're working in tandem with prosecutors in the New York attorney general's office, who are overseeing their own criminal inquiry into the Trump Organization's and Trump's personal finances.

Jennifer Weisselberg previously said she gave prosecutors information related to her former father-in-law's tax practices as investigators worked to determine whether he, the Trump Organization, and Trump himself engaged in tax evasion or financial fraud. She has been working with prosecutors since the fall, she previously told Insider.

Through her 2018 divorce with Allen Weisselberg's eldest son, Barry, Jennifer Weisselberg came into possession of numerous financial documents related to the Trump Organization, she said. She'd given "seven boxes of documents" to prosecutors, she previously told Insider, and said they contained evidence that Allen and Barry Weisselberg committed tax crimes.

Jennifer Weisselberg told CNN that her former father-in-law remained a guarantor on her apartment lease. She said the eviction was retribution for her cooperation with prosecutors and that she tried to speak with Allen Weisselberg about it directly, but he ignored her.

"I contacted Allen numerous times last year to try and discuss this privately, with dignity, gracefully, within the family," she said, adding that she even tried to make entreaties through Donald Trump Jr. "I haven't spoken to him since last June."

An attorney for Allen Weisselberg declined to comment. Jennifer Weisselberg didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

This article has been updated.

