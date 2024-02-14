Former Davison County correctional officer fined $400 after pleading guilty to hiring for sexual activity

Feb. 13—MITCHELL — A former Davison County correctional officer who paid women for sex pleaded guilty on Tuesday to hiring for sexual activity.

Marco Mora, 35, entered a guilty plea to the Class 1 misdemeanor charge during Tuesday's Davison County felony court proceedings.

It was revealed that the former correctional officer with the Davison County Sheriff's Office had been terminated from his law enforcement job since the charges surfaced in early December.

Mora was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended. He was ordered to pay a $400 fine. Hiring for sexual activity is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

While Mora avoided jail time for the crime, his attorney, Doug Dailey, said Mora has been punished in other ways outside of the courtroom.

"He lost his job. He lost his wife. He lost his house," Dailey said of Mora.

South Dakota prosecuting attorney Jeff Larson recommended Mora's sentence and noted Mora did not have a significant criminal record.

Mora did not appear for his sentencing hearing. A defendant charged with a misdemeanor is not required to be present at court proceedings.

According to court documents, the Sheriff's Office received a report on Dec. 12 of a corrections officer engaging in possible illegal activity.

The investigation determined Mora had paid two women in the Davison County area for sex. Authorities obtained text messages and found other evidence implicating Mora. During the investigation, he admitted to paying women for sex, an affidavit said.

The Mitchell Police Department led the investigation into Mora.