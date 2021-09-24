Former day care worker found guilty of sexually abusing children at Berks child care center

Sep. 24—A Berks County jury has found a man guilty of sexually abusing three children at a Bern Township day care center.

Andrew McCollin, 35, of Berwick was found guilty of all charges, including multiple counts of aggravated Indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

President Judge Thomas G. Parisi revoked McCollin's bail after the verdict Thursday and committed him to Berks County Prison. Sentencing was deferred until a sexual offender's evaluation is completed.

Prosecutors said that in 2018 and 2019, McCollin abused three children while he was working at Creative Beginnings Early Learning Center on Bernville Road.

McCollin was initially arrested Aug. 30, 2019, after a 5-year-old student told his parents that McCollin had touched him inappropriately.

Berks County detectives continued their investigation and in September 2019 received a second allegation of sexual assault of a child, leading to McCollin being charged again.

In August 2020, detectives interviewed a third child from the day care and charged McCollin with abusing that child as well.