A former daycare worker has been charged with two counts of physical abuse of a child at a Menomonee Falls daycare

A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman was accused of striking a 3-year-old child with a water bottle, picking him up by the neck and then dragging him by the neck at a daycare center in Menomonee Falls.

Madeline Ferguson was charged Sept. 22 in Waukesha County Circuit Court with two counts of physical abuse of a child.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sept. 21, the child's father reported to police that on Sept. 19, his son suffered a cut on the back of his neck that looked like a "claw wound" while he was at Cadence Academy Preschool, N56 W16325 Silver Spring Drive.

Staff told the parents that the child was scratched when he fell in a garbage can, but they also said they weren't sure how that happened. The complaint said police noticed discrepancies between the teacher's story and surveillance video.

Officers observed three scratches on the child.

In reviewing the video, police observed Ferguson having what appeared to be a "stern conversation" with the boy, after which she struck the child on the back of the head with a water bottle, the complaint said. She then reached down and grabbed him, pulled him up by the neck and put him in a chair. During the encounter, the boy was "crying and yelling due to the force" Ferguson used, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, the video then showed Ferguson approach a girl. She pulled the girl off her feet and dragged her to another table, the complaint said.

Ferguson told police the encounters resulted from her attempts to find out who had spilled water in the classroom. She became upset when the children started to yell at her, she said.

Ferguson was suspended from her employment from the daycare on Sept. 20 and was fired Sept. 21.

Each charge carries a potential penalty of 3½ years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

She is free on $10,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3.

Other incident

This isn't the only case of alleged child abuse at a child care facility recently. On Sept. 14, Heather Miller, a teacher at The Lawrence School in Waukesha was charged with child abuse - intentionally causing bodily harm and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, accused of abusing a special needs child.

The criminal complaint in that case alleges that administrators at the school did not respond appropriately when another employee reported the incident, which she had witnessed. The school has since been shut down.

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy.

