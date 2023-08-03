Former daycare worker faces abuse misdemeanor

Aug. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — A former daycare worker is pleading not guilty to an allegation of physical abuse of two children under the age of 4.

Grace LaCoste, a 22-year-old from Traverse City, was charged in the 86th District Court on two counts of fourth-degree child abuse late last month. The charges follow the report of an incident at Central Day Care Center in May, confirmed Kyle Attwood, Grand Traverse County chief assistant prosecutor.

LaCoste is no longer employed by the daycare center. An attempt to contact the daycare's program director was unsuccessful.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department led the investigation, following reports that LaCoste handled two children roughly. Allegations included behavior like pushing, shoving, yanking and kicking, Attwood said.

Video surveillance footage captured inside the facility and obtained by the Sheriff's Department as evidence was able to provide a clear picture of what happened, and was consistent with what had been reported, Attwood said.

"It looked, just from my perspective, like she really wasn't equipped emotionally to handle the situation and reacted in an assaultive way, as opposed to something more reasonable," he said.

Michigan Compiled Laws offers two possible definitions of fourth-degree child abuse: It could be an incident in which a person's omission or reckless act causes physical harm to a child. Alternatively, it could mean a person knowingly or intentionally committing an act that poses an unreasonable risk of harm or injury to the child, regardless of whether physical harm occurs.

"That's sort of our logic in authorizing charges here, is that the behavior was unnecessary, it was over the line and it was something that could have resulted in the child being injured," Attwood said.

He said he is unaware if either of the children sustained injuries.

On a first offense, fourth-degree child abuse is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to a year. LaCoste does not appear to have any prior offenses.

Separately from any criminal proceedings, the daycare center itself was previously cited for regulatory violations by the Michigan Department of Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, for neglect and inappropriate disciplinary methods.

A special investigation report from February 2022, following up on allegations made the prior November, found that some of the employees responded to behavioral issues by forcefully pushing children to the ground to get them to sit down, clapping in children's faces to keep them from falling asleep, and withholding lunch as punishment. The daycare was given a first provisional license and required to file a corrective action plan.

It was cited in three investigations since; in March, it received a citation for allegations that a child had been left unattended on the playground in January.

A different abuse investigation resulted in no citation in May.

Any investigation LARA conducts would be independent of the sheriff's department's investigation.

An attempt to reach someone from LARA was unsuccessful, as were attempts to contact LaCoste and her lawyer.

One of the two families affected is considering civil actions but no suit has been filed, said Blake Ringsmuth, the family's attorney.

