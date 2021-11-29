Former daycare worker pleads guilty to pulling children’s ears

A former daycare worker accused of yanking on children's ears as a form of discipline has pleaded guilty and received probation.

Jasmine S. Ashley pleaded guilty in Columbia County Superior Court to a single reduced charge of cruelty to children in the second degree. She was indicted in 2019 on five counts of cruelty to children in the first degree for pulling the ears of children May 6, 2019, at the Appletree Academy II Daycare.

Another employee saw Ashley pull a child's ear, a violation of the center's policy, and the sheriff's office was contacted, according to an earlier report in The Augusta Chronicle.

Chief Judge James G. Blanchard Jr. accepted the negotiated plea Nov. 15 and sentenced Ashley to five years' probation. A condition of probation is that she is not to work in child care.

