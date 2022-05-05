Former Daytona Beach police officer accused of sharing child porn ordered to give up his guns

A former Daytona Beach police officer who’s facing child porn charges was also ordered to temporarily give up his firearms in a court hearing Wednesday.

The Police Department fired 22-year-old Brandon Fox last month after investigators say they found dozens of images of child pornography on his computer.

Fox sat quietly through a risk protection hearing Wednesday morning where it’s determined if a person should lose access to firearms depending on whether law enforcement believes them to be a risk to themselves or others.

The former police officer was ordered Wednesday to give up six shotguns, four rifles, and four handguns for the next six months.

The order also requires fox to receive a mental health evaluation.

Fox was arrested twice last month after Daytona Beach Police say they searched his computer and found images of children as young as 10 on his computer engaged in sexual activity. He’s facing a total of 38 charges from the two arrests combined.

Fox entered a plea of not guilty on the initial seven charges related to possession of child pornography.

Fox was fired immediately after his arrest. He had been with the Daytona Beach Police Department for almost two years.

