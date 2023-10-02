Former Daytona Beach police officer's stabbing sentencing delayed

The sentencing of a former Daytona Beach Police officer convicted of stabbing a man outside the Flagler Tavern in New Smyrna Beach was delayed Monday in part because two unexpected witnesses requested to testify against him, including a man who served under him in the Marine Corps.

Circuit Judge Leah Case said that in her 30 years she had never had a person show up to testify against a defendant at sentencing who was not called by prosecutors.

Shane Jackson, 52, was found guilty June 15 of the lesser charge of felony battery by a jury of four women and two men who deliberated for about an hour and 40 minutes.

Jackson was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Felony battery is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Jackson stabbed Jarrett Stadtler on March 10, 2021, leaving him with an injury that would put him in the hospital for two weeks and then send him back to the hospital with an infection.

Stadtler declined to comment after the verdict.

Jackson was fired after the incident, which started inside Tayton O’Brians at 410 Flagler Ave. in New Smyrna Beach. Jackson, who was off-duty and in street clothes, got in a confrontation with Stadtler and some of his friends, including Taylor Morgan, now 24, and Eli Johnson.

Morgan testified that Jackson was getting too close to her and was being "a creep." Stadtler said he got between Morgan and Jackson to keep Jackson away from her. Johnson was on stage singing karaoke.

Stadtler and Jackson got into a confrontation and Johnson testified he came off the stage and punched Jackson who fell to the floor. Jackson and the group of friends were kicked out of the bar.

The conflict resumed outside in front of another bar, the Flagler Tavern, video footage showed, where Jackson stabbed Stadtler. Jackson was shown in security video holding a knife behind him before the fight outside the Flagler Tavern. Jackson testified and claimed the stabbing was unintentional.

