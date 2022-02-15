Former DC police officer arrested in Florida on sex with minor charges

A former Washington, D.C., police officer who led the D.C. police LGBT liaison unit was arrested in Florida over the weekend for allegedly engaging in sex acts with a minor.

Brett Parson, 53, was arrested in Boca Raton on Saturday on an arrest warrant from the Coconut Creek Police Department, an officer told Fox News.

Parson is charged with two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, the officer said.

Online court records show that Parson is being held at the Main Detention Center in Palm Beach County without bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Parson worked for nearly three decades as an officer for the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia. For many years he led the department’s LGBT Liaison Unit.

He retired as a full-time MPD officer in February 2020. That year he told the Washington Blade, "I will remain with MPD as a part-time Reserve Officer serving at the pleasure of the Reserve Corp in whatever role I can best assist the agency I love."

The MPD told Fox News it fired Parson from its Reserve Corps upon learning of his arrest early Sunday morning.