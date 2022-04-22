Former DCSD Jail Division Deputy facing charges

Apr. 22—RUSHVILLE — On April 16, 2022, the Rush County Sheriff's Department took a report that Gary Bow of Shelbyville and a Rush County citizen were involved in what is believed to be a road rage incident on the part of Bow.

The two were driving in the area of north SR 3 and 900 N. Bow passed a semi-tractor operated by a Rush County citizen and then began brake checking him. The two stopped and had an exchange of words.

It was stated that Bow brandished a firearm at the semi driver. Bow then yelled from his vehicle that he should arrest the semi driver. Bow then drove away without further incident.

Upon investigation, it was found that Bow was employed with the Decatur County Sheriff's Department Jail Division as a detention deputy at the time of the incident and was off duty. Bow has since been terminated from the DCSD Jail Division.

On April 18, 2022, a warrant was issued on the following charges: Criminal Recklessness with a Weapon, Level 6 Felony; Impersonating a Public Servant LE Officer, Level 6 Felony; and Reckless Driving, A Misdemeanor.

On April 19, 2022, Bow surrendered himself to the Rush County Jail without issue and was later released on bond.

-Rush County Sheriff's Department Press Release

