Former DEA informant arrested in Haiti assassination identified: sources

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Hosenball
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. government sources on Tuesday identified the former Drug Enforcement Administration informant accused of taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise as Joseph Vincent, 55, of Florida.

Vincent and a second Haitian-American Florida resident, James Solages, 35, have been arrested by Haitian officials and charged with taking part in last week's attack https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/american-arrested-haitian-presidents-killing-had-us-law-enforcement-ties-source-2021-07-12. The men told investigators they had been hired to serve as interpreters on a team dominated by 26 Colombians, another source said.

A third Haitian-American, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, was arrested on Sunday by Haitian authorities, who accused him of being a mastermind of the attack.

One of the U.S. government sources said that U.S. prosecutors were considering multiple possible federal criminal charges against alleged participants in the Moise assassination.

Such charges could include violations of the Neutrality Acts, which prohibit U.S. exports of weapons and ammunition to foreign nations at war, the International Traffic in Arms Regulation and a federal law criminalizing the murder of a foreign official, official guest or internationally protected person.

On Monday, a DEA official said that one of the two Haitian-American suspects arrested last week was a former informant but declined to say which. The DEA official added that the suspect had reached out to the DEA after the assassination and that it urged him to surrender.

"These individuals were not acting on behalf of DEA," the agency official said.

Vincent could not be reached for comment on Tuesday and it was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney. The DEA declined comment.

Few details have emerged about Vincent's life in the United States. The Miami Herald reported that Vincent became a DEA informant after being arrested more than 20 years ago for filing false information on a U.S. passport application.

The United States has sent federal law enforcement officials, including from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, to help in the investigation into the attack, which has further destabilized the cripplingly poor Caribbean nation.

The United States is still reviewing a request for troops https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombian-police-say-no-hypothesis-haiti-assassination-probe-2021-07-12 made by Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to help secure its airport and other infrastructure, the White House said on Monday.

(Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • A Capitol riot defendant who threatened to hang Nancy Pelosi said she didn't need an attorney because she was divinely immune from the court's laws

    In court filings, Pauline Bauer has insisted on representing herself and claimed to have special legal privileges as a "self-governed individual."

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Denver suspect: "A lot of guns" but no MLB All-Star Game plot

    Ricardo Rodriguez spoke to CBS Denver​ via a video feed at the jail where he is being held on a weapons charge.

  • 'You Just Feel Like Nothing': California to Pay Sterilization Victims

    Leonard Bisel was 15 when the state of California decided that he should not have children, threatening to lock him up and force him to do hard labor if he did not submit to sterilization. In the middle of his operation, recalled Bisel, now 88, he woke up. “It was really painful,” he said, “and the doctor told me to shut up.” Under the influence of a movement known as eugenics, whose supporters believed that those with physical disabilities, psychiatric disorders and other conditions were “genet

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • Op-Ed: Homicide is on the rise again, but now we know how to stop it

    Homicide is rising in U.S. cities, but now we know how to stop it

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • New York firearm manufacturer fears bankruptcy from Cuomo gun law

    A small New York gun manufacturer fears his company may go bankrupt as a result of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new firearms law.

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • How a 19-Year-Old Got Charged with a Hate Crime for Teasing a Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyLauren Gibson was in a caravan of friends heading from their camping spot in Panguitch, Utah, back to California last week when one of the cars was pulled over for speeding. The stop took place near a gas station in the small town of less than 2,000 people.Before the day was over, the 19-year-old was on her way to facing hate-crime charges in what critics describe as one of the more absurd examples yet of aggrieved cops unduly likening themselv

  • Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

    Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

  • Legal threats to Donald Trump ‘more serious than ever before’, experts say

    Prosecutors in New York, Georgia and Washington have inquiries that could yield further, serious charges against the ex-president Trump at a rally in Sarasota, Florida earlier in July. Ex-justice department prosecutors say these inquiries and lawsuits increase legal pressures on him. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As a New York criminal investigation continues after bringing tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s business and a top executive, other prosecutors in Georgia, Washington DC and

  • Police: Man with guns sought balcony near MLB All-Star Game

    A man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near events planned for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony, according to arrest documents released Monday. The request by Ricardo Rodriquez coupled with the discovery of weapons and tactical gear on Friday concerned police because of the "propensity for mass casualty incidents in scenarios such as the above where many people are gathered together in a small area for a single event,” one of the documents said. Police declined to comment on the investigation Monday beyond providing the arrest documents.

  • A Keys deputy was arrested after removing a parking boot from his truck, police say

    A Florida Keys deputy was arrested early Monday morning in Key West after city police said he removed a wheel that had a parking boot on it from his illegally parked pickup truck, replaced it with a spare — and then drove home.