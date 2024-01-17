Former Dean at the Baltimore School of Law named dean for Seton Hall Law School

Seton Hall School of Law announced the appointment of a new dean, Ronald W. Weich, an experienced attorney and law school administrator.

Weich previously served as the dean at the Baltimore School of Law since 2012. Prior to his experience in academia, he served as the assistant attorney general for legislative affairs in the Department of Justice where he was appointed by President Barack Obama. He served this position between 2009 through 2012.

His other positions in Washington D.C. included Chief Counsel to U.S. Senators Edward M. Kennedy and Harry Reid.

Some of his accomplishments while serving as the dean for the Baltimore School of Law include obtaining government and philanthropic funding for its human trafficking and and pretrial justice clinics. The funding also supported the Sayra and Neil Meyerhoff Center for Families, Children and the Courts.

Seton Hall Law School announces new dean Ronald W. Weich

He also helped secure a $3 million gift to help create the Center for Criminal Justice Reform and a criminal defense and advocacy clinic at the Baltimore school.

Weich is a graduate of Yale Law School and previously studied as an undergraduate at Columbia University and the London School of Economics.

After law school, he started his career off in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office as an Assistant District Attorney.

College admissions: The SATs are now optional for NJ colleges. This is how each school handles them

Weich succeeds the interim dean John Kip Cornwell who has been the dean of Seton Hall Law School since the start of 2023. Kathleen M. Boozang was the last non-interim dean of the New Jersey law school who served under that title between the summer of 2015 and the start of Cornwell's term.

"Dean Weich’s qualifications, leadership experience and legal acumen are of the highest caliber. He embodies the tradition of excellence at Seton Hall Law that has propelled our alumni to the highest levels of the bench and bar for over 70 years," said Cornwell.

The incoming class for Seton Hall Law School currently stands at 815 students. Weich will begin his term on July 1.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Seton Hall School of Law introduces Ronald W. Weich as new dean