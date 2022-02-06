Former Decatur doctor Michael Dick acquitted in sex abuse trial

Feb. 6—Michael Dick, a former Decatur doctor who lost his license over allegations of sexual misconduct with patients, was acquitted by a jury Friday of the only felony charge he faced.

Britt Cauthen, Dick's lawyer, said he hopes this is the first step in Dick's medical license being reinstated.

Jury deliberations began Thursday and ended Friday morning with the jury acquitting Dick of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.

Dick, who was a rheumatologist, testified on his own behalf. The alleged victim has a traumatic brain injury and is not able to communicate, but Debbie Hicks, her aunt, said she witnessed Dick rubbing the niece's arm and touching her breast in 2017, even though Hicks was the patient, not her niece. Dick denied any wrongdoing and said he touched the niece's shoulder to comfort her.

It was the alleged victim's disability — she is a quadriplegic — that elevated the charges in this case to a felony. First-degree sexual abuse under Alabama law is committed when a defendant "subjects another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated."

Dick, 69, still faces four misdemeanor cases by patients alleging sexual assault, as well as a civil lawsuit brought by dozens of former patients.

Cauthen said he felt Dick's testimony combined with inconsistencies in statements by Hicks made an impact on the jury.

"Her testimony was inconsistent with some previous testimony she had given, and there was a pretty significant delay in reporting this incident," Cauthen said.

Hicks was the prosecution's principal witness.

"He's a good doctor and I think he's a good guy," Cauthen said. "We're trying to get him back to where he can do what he loves, which would be either medicine or medical research. I'm really relieved for him. Hopefully we can keep inching our way out of this hole."

Story continues

The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission initially suspended Dick's license in October 2018 because of evidence that Dick "may constitute an immediate danger to his patients and the public."

Cauthen said he expects the misdemeanor cases to come to trial in the next few months.

"I'd like to see him get his medical license back, but I wouldn't see him even attempting to practice in Decatur, Alabama, again," Cauthen said. "I don't think it would be a smart move for him and I think from a business standpoint it would be kind of crazy. He has a lot to offer. He's quite a smart man. I'm hopeful that he can get back to a normal life."

Cauthen said the jury was attentive through the trial.

"I'm thankful that the jury paid attention. I thought they did a good job, and I think it was the right verdict. Dr. Dick is very thankful for them," Cauthen said.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Shellack, who prosecuted the case, did not respond to a request for comment.

Huntsville lawyer Eric Artrip represents 36 former patients of Dick who filed suit against him in Morgan County Circuit Court in 2018. The complaint alleges sexual misconduct by Dick from 2011 to 2017. Dick has denied the allegations.

Artrip on Friday said he was not particularly concerned about the impact of the acquittal on his civil lawsuit, both because the standard of proof is higher in a criminal case and because evidence of past misconduct is more difficult to get admitted in a criminal trial than in a civil trial.

"Obviously we're disappointed in the verdict to some extent, but we also acknowledge that there's a substantially different burden of proof between civil and criminal law," Artrip said. "Criminal law is beyond a reasonable doubt. If the defendant is willing to take the stand, oftentimes he or she can convince the jury that it's their version of the truth that should be believed, or at least can cast some level of doubt on the victim."

He said in the civil trial the jury will know that 36 women have come forward, that Dick's medical license has been suspended and that there have been complaints by Dick's patients of sexual impropriety for many years.

"We don't believe this verdict is going to make much difference at the end of the day," Artrip said.

Artrip was skeptical that Dick could get his license reinstated, regardless of the outcome of the four misdemeanor cases, given the number of former patients who have alleged sexual misconduct.

"As a practical matter, Mr. Dick being able to practice medicine again might give him the ability to pay our clients for the damage he's done to them," he said. "But as a larger matter, we don't want him to be able to practice again because my clients are convinced he's a danger to women in the community. They do not want to see him return to practice because they don't want to see this happen to anyone else."

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.