Former Decatur Parks & Rec supervisor charged with using position for personal gain

Mar. 2—A former Decatur Parks & Recreation Department supervisor faces charges of theft and using his public office for private gain after a grand jury indicted him.

Court documents filed on Wednesday include a three-count grand jury indictment against Paul Bryan Floyd, 56, of Rockwood Drive in Decatur. Floyd was arrested Monday and released the same day on a $2,500 bond.

According to the indictment, Floyd on March 8, 2019, used his official position as facilities manager for Parks & Recreation to take a lawn mower from the department. The indictment also alleges he committed second-degree theft by taking a lawn mower engine worth more than $1,500.

The indictment also alleges Floyd abused his position in March 2019 by soliciting "a subordinate to provide human labor in diagnosing, ordering and installing lawn mower engines on personal mowers."

The two counts involving using his position for personal gain are Class B felonies, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Second-degree theft is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Parks & Recreation Director Jason Lake said he had little information on the charges, and he declined comment on the information he had.

Mayor Tab Bowling also said he knew little about the charges against Floyd.

"I have no idea, and I'm not exaggerating," Bowling said. "It originated within the city, it just didn't have to come to the office of the mayor."

He said typically when such allegations surface he works with the city's chief financial officer to implement processes and controls to prevent it from happening again.

Bowling said that so far has not been the case involving the allegations against Floyd "because I was not privy to anything related to Paul Floyd."

According to Richelle Sandlin, the city's human resources director, Floyd left the city on Oct. 15, 2019, although because of the pending criminal matter she declined to say whether he was terminated or resigned. Floyd's employment with the city began in September 2005. At the time he left his employment, he had an annual salary of $75,105.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson did not return calls Wednesday afternoon.

Floyd was viewed as one of two likely internal candidates to replace former Parks & Recreation Director Jeff Dunlap when Dunlap retired in January 2019. Lake ultimately was selected for the position.

