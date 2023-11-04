Former Decatur police chief says things done incorrectly in Perkins shooting

Nov. 4—Around 200 people gathered at the Turner-Surles Community Center in Decatur on Thursday night for a People's Town Hall with former Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen, who said he "saw things that were not done correctly" the night Steve Perkins was killed by a Decatur police officer.

A panel consisting of Allen, former police officer Dexter Elliott, Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) senior staff attorney Latasha McCrary and the interim legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, Alison Mollman, answered questions prepared by grass roots social justice organization Standing In Power.

SPLC project manager Jonathan Green moderated the event and opened by explaining that the aim of the town hall was to learn from one another and promote healing in the community. He asked the panel what led them to their respective professions.

Allen said he used to dress up as a cop as a small child and later began a 36-year career in policing. He was the deputy chief with the Knoxville Police Department before coming to Decatur as chief in 2016. He retired from the position in 2022 and was replaced by Todd Pinion, who remains chief.

"I'm still serving and protecting this community," Allen told the audience. "My job and the Police Department's job is to build trust.

"When they asked me to be on this panel, I thought about it and said I have to. I have to."

Mollman, who hails from the Midwest, said she became aware of racial disparities in the criminal justice system while in college. She earned a law degree from the University of California Berkley School of Law before moving to Montgomery in 2012.

"I came here tonight, the ACLU came here tonight, because enough is enough," she said.

The panel spent the next two hours answering questions prepared by Standing In Power before taking questions from the audience.

Elliott said Decatur needs more minority police officers, as he's not sure the current police force respects the Black community like they do others. He also called for a citizen's review board with the power to initiate disciplinary proceedings against police. The already-established citizen's advisory board doesn't have that power.

"I feel like the Police Department should be transparent with you all from the very beginning, so that there's no need for a citizen review board," Allen said.

"Police department does what?" he asked. "We work for the community. You have to have solid leadership at the top."

Mollman told the audience that they have a right to public records. ACLU has been litigating the "bodycam issue" since 2019, according to Mollman. A new law that went into effect Sept. 1 of this year was designed to increase access to bodycam video, according to Mollman, but remains somewhat ambiguous.

"I think ALEA is violating the law," she said of ALEA's refusal to show video to Perkins' family. "I think, because it's new, ALEA is avoiding following it."

The law allows the agency deemed to have custody of the body camera footage, in this case ALEA, to disclose it to the family of a decedent, but also allows it "to not disclose the recording if the disclosure would affect an ongoing active law enforcement investigation or prosecution."

One member of the audience asked Allen if the police chief could request that officers be relieved of duty.

"The mayor has to receive a case file from the chief showing a violation," Allen said. "If policies were not followed, then, yes, you can move forward.

"The chief has a lot of power and a lot of authority. The chief answers to the mayor and the mayor is supposed to answer to the citizens."

Mollman called the refusal to discipline the officers responsible for Perkins' death a "cop-out."

"It's a choice to not fill out that paperwork," she said. "You do not need to wait on ALEA."

Another audience member asked Allen how he handled officer-involved shootings in the past. Allen said there were three such shootings while he served in Knoxville.

"The first thing I did was go to the family," he said. "We, as chiefs, have to have thick skin. There's been a time when a (chief) hasn't gone, and that's what caused chaos in the community."

Near the end of the town hall, Mollman praised the movement advocating for justice.

"What you are building here is an inspiration for the entire state of Alabama," she said. "Just being in this room is such a powerful, powerful statement."

Allen, who said he's "never seen a movement like this," at one point referred to Perkins' shooting as "this particular murder."

When asked about his choice of words after the town hall, he declined to say Perkins was murdered.

On Friday, Standing In Power organizers called the event a success.

"To be able to have such an esteemed group of panelists, I think, was beneficial for the community to see," said co-organizer Terrance Adkins. "I hope the information given further galvanizes the people to continue to seek justice for Steve Perkins." — Bowling comments

Also on Thursday, Mayor Tab Bowling was the guest speaker at the weekly Kiwanis Club of Decatur luncheon held at the Doubletree by Hilton.

As hotel employees began clearing plates, club officer Mark Waters stepped to the podium microphone to introduce Bowling. "We're grateful to have him as our mayor," he said.

Bowling, in signature blue suit and tie, took the microphone.

"We've got a lot going on in the city," he said. "One of the things we want to talk about is online sales tax."

Bowling then called city Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester to speak on his behalf, and Demeester explained the intricacies of online sales tax: what percentage goes to the county, the state, the city, etc.

Bowling then took the microphone again and spoke of city project updates.

"Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation," he said. He spent several minutes praising the sport. Then, he talked of roundabouts and intersection improvements around the city.

Bowling did not mention Perkins during the speech.

"Seeing the time, it's 12:56 and I don't want to keep anyone," he said. He offered to take two questions from attendees.

One asked about the status of the Perkins case and Bowling's absence from Monday's City Council meeting.

"I guess there's a lot in that question," Bowling said. "In the Perkins case, there's due process. A mayor can't just walk up and say pack up your desk."

He explained that there are "options there" if an employee is found guilty of wrongdoing, such as a verbal reprimand or retraining. For more severe transgressions, employees may be compelled to come before the mayor for a determination hearing.

Bowling said police have an extra layer of protection and must first go before the chief of police for a predetermination hearing.

"I don't know much about the case," Bowling said. "As far as my attendance, I've attended 99% of the council work sessions and meetings during my tenure."

Monday's meeting, like most since Perkins' death, was packed with citizens asking questions and making comments about the city's response to the police shooting. Attendees expressed frustration at Bowling's absence.

Bowling explained that, because Monday's council meeting held a short agenda, "nothing" pertained to him.

"Chances are very likely I will not attend Monday night," he said of the upcoming council meeting.

