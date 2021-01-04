Former defense secretaries release letter saying election is over

Renee G

The letter is a display of unity against Trump’s efforts to cause chaos before Congress’s final vote count

In a strongly-worded letter published Sunday in The Washington Post, the 10 living former U.S. defense secretaries declared that the U.S. presidential election is over, despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept Joe Biden’s victory.

Signed by Dick Cheney, James Mattis, Mark Esper, Leon Panetta, Donald Rumsfeld, William Cohen, Chuck Hagel, Robert Gates, William Perry and Ashton Carter, the letter is an extraordinary display of unity and force against Trump’s blatant efforts to cause chaos just days before Congress is set to count Electoral College votes.

President Trump Arrives Back At White House After Stay At Walter Reed Medical Center For Covid
President Donald Trump stands on the Truman Balcony after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read More: Cruz leads 11 GOP senators challenging Biden win over Trump

“Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted. The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral college votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived,” the group wrote.

Despite the lack of evidence that the November presidential election was stolen from him, Trump obsessively claims that it was. The highest court has affirmed that there was no election fraud, yet a significant number of congressional Republicans are siding with the President and plan to object to Biden’s win during Electoral College counting on Wednesday Jan. 6.

Addressing Trump’s frequent threat to call in the military to forcefully gain a second term, the former Defense secretaries quoted senior Defense Department leaders, saying, “there’s no role for the military in determining the outcome of a U.S. election.”

Read More: Military on alert over Trump’s martial law threat: ‘The craziness is unprecedented’

“Efforts to involve the U.S. armed forces in resolving election disputes would take us into danerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory. Civilian and military officials who direct or carry out such measures would be accountable, including potentially facing criminal penalties.”

The former Defense secretaries ended their letter by urging the Defense Department to “refrain from any political actions” that could undermine the election results or harm the transition to a new administration.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Former defense secretaries release letter saying election is over appeared first on TheGrio.

Latest Stories

  • Meet the 1st Black woman to lead a White House press briefing

    The first time a Black woman served as the main voice of the presidency came in 1991, when Judy Smith stepped behind the podium as a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush.

  • ‘Pathetic. Weak. Spineless. Shameless’: Anger on both sides of the divide as Pence encourages GOP Senate election challenge

    Senator Mitt Romney calls move ‘egregious ploy’ that ‘dangerously threatens Democratic Republic’

  • Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs

    In an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned Sunday against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published in The Washington Post that implicitly questioned Trump's willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on Jan. 20. Following the Nov. 3 election and subsequent recounts in some states, as well as unsuccessful court challenges, the outcome is clear, they wrote, while not specifying Trump in the article.

  • S.Korea reviews AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, expands ban on gatherings

    South Korea is reviewing AstraZeneca's request for approval of its coronavirus vaccine, as it expands a ban on private gatherings of more than four people to the whole country with daily cases topping more than 1,000 in four days. South Korea's drug safety ministry said it will aim to approve the British shot for emergency use in 40 days. South Korea signed a deal in December with AstraZeneca to secure 20 million doses of its vaccine, with the first shipment expected as early as January.

  • South African Covid variant could be resistant to vaccine, expert warns

    The coronavirus variant circulating in South Africa could be resistant to the vaccine, a leading expert has suggested but stressed that it could take just six weeks to develop a new jab if one was needed. Sir John Bell, regius professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said his "gut feeling" was that the vaccines already on stream would be effective against the new UK strain, which was first identified in Kent. But he added: "I don't know about the South African strain – I think that's a big question mark." South Africa was put into lockdown last week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new variant, 501.V2, appeared to be "more contagious" than the virus that circulated in the first wave. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said on December 23 that two cases of the South African strain had been identified in the UK. The cases and their contacts were quarantined, and the Government placed strict restrictions on travel from South Africa.

  • Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was one of the more notable names, along with Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who were absent from the list of GOP senators planning to object to the Electoral College certification next week. On Sunday, Graham addressed his colleagues' decision and didn't seem convinced it was the right move.While not as forceful in his criticism as Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Graham said it appears the call for an investigation into unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud is "more of a political dodge than an effective remedy" to the situation, especially at such a late stage.The senator said he looks forward to hearing the arguments from his colleagues, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others, adding that he'll "listen closely," but "they have a high bar to clear." For Graham to be convinced it's worth challenging President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Republican lawmakers will need to provide evidence of their charges of voter fraud, as well as proof that state and federal courts should have acted on election fraud claims and that those actions could have changed the outcome of the presidential election in certain states. > They will also need to show that the failure to take corrective action in addressing election fraud changed the outcome of these states' votes and ultimately the outcome of the election.> > -- Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park Listen to, read Trump's entire 'desperate' 65-minute call with Georgia election officials

  • Thousands of National Guard troops set to descend on Washington DC to support Biden inauguration

    More than 4,000 troops from nearly 30 states expected to take part in event

  • Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan's Shi'ite Hazara minority that kills 11

    Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Sunday that killed 11 miners from Pakistan’s minority Shi’ite Hazaras in Baluchistan province. The attack took place early on Sunday morning in the Mach area of Bolan district around 100 kms southeast of Baluchistan's capital Quetta, killing the miners who were in a shared residential room near the coal mine where they worked, officials said. “The throats of all coal miners have been slit, after their hands were tied behind their backs and (they were) blind folded,” a security official told Reuters, requesting anonymity as he is not allowed to speak to media.

  • Businessman and family die when plane hits Michigan house

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members. The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information.

  • Listen to, read Trump's entire 'desperate' 65-minute call with Georgia election officials

    President Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday afternoon, his 19th call to Raffensperger's office since he lost Georgia, and the White House, to President-elect Joe Biden in November, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing White House switchboard logs. But it was the first time Raffensperger had spoken with Trump directly, the Times reports, and officials in his office recorded the call, with instructions from the secretary of state not to "release a transcript or a recording unless the president attacked state officials or misrepresented what had been discussed."Trump did that in a tweet Sunday morning, and within hours, first The Washington Post, then other media organizations, obtained the recording, showing Trump repeatedly urging Raffensperger and his office's general counsel, Ryan Germany, to "find" enough votes to erase Biden's certified 11,779-vote win in the state. "There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated" the vote tallies, Trump tells Raffensperger at one point. "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have."The Post put some of the most explosive exchanges in a video, but also released a transcript and recording of the entire 65-minute conversation."The rambling and at times incoherent conversation offered a remarkable glimpse of how consumed and desperate the president remains about his loss, unwilling or unable to let the matter go and still asserting he can reverse the results in enough battleground states to remain in office," the Post recaps. "His desperation was perhaps most pronounced during an exchange with Germany, Raffensperger's general counsel, in which he openly begged for validation." Trump also told Germany he has "a nice last name."Trump did most of the talking, but Raffensperger and Germany politely pushed back, telling Trump his claims are baseless or demonstrably false.Trump's call "was as outrageous as it was chilling," Dan Balz writes in a Washington Post analysis. "Here was a desperate president alternately begging, pleading, cajoling and, yes, seeming to threaten a state official -- and fellow Republican -- by asking for a change in the outcome of an election that already had been recounted and then certified." The call's content, he adds, "speaks for itself, and the audio excerpts should be heard by anyone who cares about the integrity of elections in America." You can read the transcript at the Post and listen to the entire call below. More stories from theweek.com Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor

  • Inflatable costume could be behind Covid outbreak at California hospital

    At least 43 staff members tested positive for the virus after a staff member wore an inflatable costume on Christmas to cheer up patients.

  • Scotland to enter another effective national lockdown - The Times

    Scottish government leader Nicola Sturgeon said earlier her cabinet would meet on Monday to discuss possible further steps to limit the spread of the virus, and ordered Scotland's parliament to be recalled. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as COVID-19 cases keep rising. Johnson sets policy for England, with rules in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales set by their devolved authorities.

  • Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death

    A man has been arrested in northern Mexico for allegedly beating to death his three sons in order to get back at the children’s mother, prosecutors said Sunday. The prosecutors' office in the northern state of Sonora said Sunday the boys were aged 3, 7 and 8. The suspect apparently fled to Sonora, but was quickly detained there and returned to Hidalgo to face charges.

  • Democrats propose ban on 'he' and 'she' and all gender-specific words in new rules for Congress

    Republicans have condemned a Democrat plan to eliminate gender-specific pronouns such as "he" and "she" from the rules of the US House of Representatives. Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat Speaker of the House, announced the proposal as a "bold and future-focused" move, and said it would make the lower chamber of Congress the "most inclusive in history" for transgender and nonbinary people. The move would do away with any gender-specific references, such as "man", "woman", "husband" or "wife" in the 45-page text of the rules that will govern the House during the 117th Congress, which convenes on Sunday. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House, wrote on Twitter: "This is stupid. Signed - A father, son, and brother". Kelly Loeffler, the Republican senator standing for re-election in Georgia on Tuesday, added: "The far-left’s priorities, everyone. If you’d like to still be able to call yourself a father, daughter, mother or son, vote for me on Tuesday. Sincerely, A Proud Daughter." Democrats said the aim was to "ensure we are inclusive of all members and their families - including those who are nonbinary." References to "father" and "mother" would be replaced by "parent", while "son' and "daughter" would become "child". Mentions of "brother" and "sister" would become "sibling". Aunts and uncles would be changed to "parent's sibling". Other changes would include altering "submit his or her resignation" to "resigns", "chairman" becoming "chair", and "seaman" being changed to "seafarer". The proposal was put forward by the Democrat-led House rules committee, which is sometimes known as the "traffic cop of the House", and backed by Ms Pelosi.

  • Sen. Perdue says he's 'shocked' over leaked Trump audio, calls act by fellow GOP 'disgusting'

    Sen. David Perdue R-Ga. joins 'The Next Revolution' to discuss the audio released by the Washington Post and provides insight into the Georgia Senate race.

  • Republicans condemn 'scheme' to undo election for Trump

    The unprecedented Republican effort to overturn the presidential election has been condemned by an outpouring of current and former GOP officials warning the effort to sow doubt in Joe Biden's win and keep President Donald Trump in office is undermining Americans’ faith in democracy. Trump has enlisted support from a dozen Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes in a joint session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win.

  • There’s good and bad news for immigrants waiting for USCIS biometrics appointments

    More than a million immigrants in the United States who have applied for U.S. citizenship through naturalization, adjustment of status and other benefits have been waiting for their biometric services appointment at a local Application Support Center (ASC) to provide their fingerprints, photograph and/or signature.

  • Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

    Mexican authorities said they are studying the case of a 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The doctor, whose name has not been released, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash. "The initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis," the Health Ministry said in a statement released on Friday night.

  • Malaysian coroner rules Nora Quoirin's death was 'misadventure'

    A Malaysian coroner decided on Monday that the death of French-Irish teenager Nora Quoirin was most likely a “misadventure” that was not caused by a third party, ruling against the claims of her family that she must have been abducted. Coroner Maimoonah Aid told a Malaysian court that “there was no one involved” in Nora’s death at a resort outside the capital, Kuala Lumpur, in August 2019. The 15-year-old, who lived in London, went missing in dense rainforest while she and her family recovered from jet lag after arriving at the Dusun resort near the foothills of a mountain range. The local police insisted there was no foul play when her unclothed body was found ten days later, after a search involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs. An autopsy found Nora likely starved and died of internal bleeding. But the parents of the teenager, who was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development and causes learning disabilities and balance problems, maintained that she would never have climbed out of the window of their holiday chalet in the middle of the night and wandered off.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump's made-up claims of fake Georgia votes

    President Donald Trump put forth a dizzying array of fuzzy accounting and outright false claims in an extraordinary phone call to Georgia's secretary of state seeking a reversal of his election defeat, fabricating a slew of votes that he said should've been counted in his favor. In the hourlong conversation Saturday with Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, Trump suggested that the Republican “find” enough votes to hand Trump the victory. The Associated Press obtained the full audio of Trump’s conversation with Georgia officials from a person on the call.