Former DeKalb County jail officer pleads guilty to using excessive force against inmates

A former DeKalb County jail corrections officer accused of using excessive force on detainees learned his fate on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Prosecutors said it happened twice in 2016 and 2018.

According to officials, on July 8, 2016, Cesary Wilborn, 33, a former jailer at the DeKalb County Jail, went inside 29-year-old inmate Demetre Mason’s cell to assault him.

Authorities said Wilborn hit Mason in the head multiple times with his hands. Mason reportedly suffered a trauma-induced seizure a few hours later, causing him to fall out of the top bunk in his cell.

Grady Memorial Hospital doctors diagnosed Mason with a fractured jaw. It was later determined that the seizure was caused by the assault from Wilborn.

TRENDING STORIES:

In Feb. 2018, during a back-and-forth argument, inmate Marcus Tolbert,36, reportedly slapped a breakfast tray out of Wilborn’s hand.

According to DeKalb officials, Wilborn punched Tolbert in the face and head 14 times, causing him to fall to the ground.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said as Wilborn stood over Tolbert, who was balled up on the ground covering his face with his hands, Wilborn continued to punch him.

Wilborn was caught on video as he picked Tolbert up and body-slammed him to the floor on his back then stood over him. Officials said Tolbert had injuries to face and a fracture to a finger on his right hand.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Monday, Wilborn pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and three counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

A judge sentenced Wilborn to 10 years with one in custody in the probation detention center and 200 hours of community service.

He was also sentenced under the First Offender Act and is not allowed to work in law enforcement while completing his sentence. The state had requested Wilborn to serve five years in prison with additional time on probation.

IN OTHER NEWS: