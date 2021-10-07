Former Del. Erek Barron sworn in to become Maryland’s first Black U.S. Attorney

Former Prince George’s County Del. Erek Barron has assumed office as Maryland’s 49th U.S. Attorney.

Chief Judge James K. Bredar swore in Barron at a private ceremony Thursday morning, one week after Barron was confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The Democrat is the first Black person to hold the post in Maryland.

He now oversees an office of 98 federal prosecutors and 73 support personnel, handling cases including domestic and international terrorism, narcotics trafficking, organized crime, gang violence, public corruption, cyber crime, financial and healthcare fraud and civil rights violations, the office said.

Barron was not available for comment.

Barron has selected veteran assistant U.S. Attorney Phil Selden as his first assistant. Selden previously worked in Maryland’s federal prosecutor’s office in the fraud and public corruption section until a few years ago when he shifted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn. He previously also worked as a firefighter and EMT in Montgomery County, according to a Q&A with his law school alma mater.

Jonathan F. Lenzner, who had been acting U.S. Attorney, remains with this office but his role was unclear Thursday.

The office has a number of high-profile cases pending, including the indictment of Gov. Larry Hogan’s chief of staff Roy McGrath earlier this week on fraud and embezzlement charges, as well as hotly-contested criminal cases against defense attorneys Kenneth Ravenell and Joshua Treem, and medical malpractice titan Stephen L. Snyder.

There’s been no word on the criminal investigation that surfaced earlier this year of Baltimore power couple Nick and Marilyn Mosby, the city council president and state’s attorney.