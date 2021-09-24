Former Delhi student faces prison for fraud scheme

Sep. 24—A former SUNY Delhi student pleaded guilty Thursday to federal fraud charges.

According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice for the Northern District of New York, Makahi Daevon Bryant, 20, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining more than $13,000 in unemployment insurance benefits from the state of California.

As part of his guilty plea to one count of access device fraud, Bryant admitted that he obtained debit cards containing California unemployment insurance benefits in the names of other individuals.

During September and October 2020, while he was a student at SUNY Delhi, Bryant effected unauthorized transactions using the debit cards to obtain cash, goods, and services, according to the release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2022, in Binghamton, before Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy. Bryant faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

This case was investigated by federal agents with assistance from the University Police Department at SUNY Delhi, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Chisholm, the release said

On May 17, 2021, U.S. Attorney General Merrick garland established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud, the release said.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice's National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF web complaint form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.