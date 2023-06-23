Former Dell City worker accused of stealing funds, making purchases for personal use

A former Dell City employee was arrested after being accused of stealing funds.

An indictment returned by an El Paso grand jury June 14 alleges that Diana Suarez, 53, used funds from Dell City’s bank accounts to make purchases and cash withdrawals for personal use between Sept. 13, 2020, and Sept. 12, 2021, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said in a news release.

Dell City is about 76 miles east of El Paso. It is in Hudspeth County.

Suarez is charged with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey of the FBI El Paso Field Office announced the arrest in the news release.

The FBI is investigating; Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Arreola is prosecuting the case.

