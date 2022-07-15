Former Delray Beach treatment center co-owner sentenced to 4 years for patient brokering

DELRAY BEACH — The former executive of a Delray Beach treatment center was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday following his conviction last month on multiple counts of patient brokering.

Daniel Kandler, who at one time co-owned the now-defunct Chapters Recovery treatment center, received the sentence during a hearing before Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer. A six-person jury in June found Kandler guilty of 48 counts of patient brokering.

During Thursday's hearing, Kandler pleaded guilty to 14 additional patient brokering charges stemming from two separate cases.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Suskauer sentenced Kandler to two years in prison on the 14 additional charges, which will be served concurrently with the four-year sentence handed down from Kandler's conviction at trial.

The trial was the third of its kind in Palm Beach County since it formed its Sober Homes Task Force in 2016. Kandler and a former employee, Sarah Muhammad, who worked at the treatment center as its admissions director, were tried as co-defendants. The jury found Muhammad not guilty of 24 counts of patient brokering.

Attorneys for Kandler filed a motion for a new trial, arguing that the court erred in not granting the defense a challenge for cause against a prospective juror during jury selection and also in giving improper instruction to the jury.

The defense withdrew its motion prior to Thursday's sentencing.

What is patient brokering and why is it illegal under Florida law?

Under Florida law, it is illegal for a health-care provider or a laboratory either to offer or provide any form of compensation to a drug-treatment center or a sober home for the referral of patients.

Court records show that some providers have ordered multiple urine tests each week for these patients and then billed their insurance companies for thousands of dollars in reimbursement payments. The providers then have kicked back some of that reimbursement money to whoever made the referral.

Task force investigators alleged that Kandler paid $325,000 to sober-home operators Kristopher Bayne, Eric and Adam Lahr and John Dudek to enroll residents living in their homes in treatment programs at Chapters Recovery.

Bayne, the Lahr brothers and Dudek also were charged with patient brokering, with each ultimately pleading guilty to the charges and receiving probation.

Two other men listed as co-owners of Chapters, David Remland and Mark Desimone, were arrested in 2017 on multiple counts of patient brokering. Remland pleaded guilty to five counts last year and was placed on two years of probation. Desimone has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial.

