Former Deltona Middle School teacher accused of kissing student gets probation

Carlos Aguirre Rendon

A former Deltona Middle School teacher, who was accused of kissing a 15-year-old student and then telling a witness not to talk to police, was sentenced to five years' probation with sex offender conditions, according to court records.

Carlos Aguirre Rendon, 30, of Longwood, a former math teacher at Deltona Middle School, was initially charged with lewd or lascivious conduct, a second-degree felony. As part of the plea agreement, Aguirre pleaded no contest to child abuse, a third-degree felony.

He also pleaded no contest to witness tampering which was reduced from a first-degree felony to a second-degree felony, corresponding to the reduction of the initial lascivious conduct charge.

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols adjudicated Aguirre guilty of child abuse and witness tampering and sentenced him to the terms on the plea agreement of five years' probation with sex offender conditions, which prohibit him from being around children, except his biological child.

Aguirre was not declared a sex offender and will not have to register as such.

The investigation started Jan. 11, 2022, after reports that Aguirre kissed the victim in his classroom, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The parents told investigators they were concerned even before learning of the report because the girl's mother spotted Aguirre with his arm around the girl at a Deltona park, according to the sheriff's office.

Witnesses told investigators that Aguirre appeared to be pursuing a relationship with the victim outside of normal teacher-student contact, the sheriff’s office stated.

Aguirre later approached potential witnesses at Firefighters Memorial Park in Deltona, asking about the victim and telling at least one witness not to talk to the police, according to the sheriff’s office.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ex-middle school teacher accused of kissing student gets probation