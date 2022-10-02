Former Dem Rep gets 30-month prison sentence in ballot-stuffing election fraud case

A former Pennsylvania congressman was sentenced to over two years in jail for committing election fraud aimed at helping Democratic candidates.

"Protecting the legitimacy of elections is critical to ensuring the public’s trust in the process," FBI Philadelphia Division Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire said in a press release last week. "Through his actions, Ozzie Myers pointedly disdained both the will of Philadelphia voters and the rule of law. He’s now a federal felon twice over, heading back behind bars, with time to consider the great consequence of free and fair elections."

Former Rep. Michael "Ozzie" Myers pleaded guilty to frequently stuffing ballots, conspiring to illegally vote in a federal election and deprive civil rights, voting records falsification, and bribery in favor of Democratic candidates, according to a Department of Justice press release. He carried out the schemes in Pennsylvania during the 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 elections, the DOJ said.

Michael Myers speaks to reporters at the Capitol after he was expelled from Congress by fellow House members for taking a bribe in the FBI ABSCAM case. Myers, was the first member to be expelled from the House in nearly 120 years. At left is his attorney Neil Jokelson. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Myers served in the U.S. House between 1976 and 1980 but was expelled from Congress for bribery and served three years in prison.

He will now serve 30 months in prison, a well as three years of supervised release, and he was fined a total of $100,000.

The DOJ accused Myers of bribing former Philadelphia election judge Domenick J. Demuro to stuff ballots for Democratic candidates, with Demuro pleading guilty to that crime in 2020. Myers was also involved in an election fraud scheme with former Philadelphia election judge Marie Beren, who pleaded guilty to that crime in 2021.

"Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy. If even one vote has been illegally cast or if the integrity of just one election official is compromised, it diminishes faith in process," U.S. Attorney Romero said in the release. "This defendant used his position, knowledge of the process, and connections to fix elections for his preferred candidates, which demonstrates a truly flagrant disregard for the laws which govern our elections. He will now spend 30 months in prison as penalty for his crimes."