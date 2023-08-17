Former Democratic chairman charged with theft

Aug. 17—ANDERSON — Three days before resigning as chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, Tim Funk was charged with theft.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Funk, 60, Anderson, 1100 block of Ranike Drive, Anderson, was arrested by Anderson police on Aug. 6 on a charge of misdemeanor theft from the Walmart store.

The court document states that Funk was using the self-check-out at the store and failed to scan several items.

Store officials told police it was an ongoing investigation and that Funk had failed to scan items 25 times with a total value of $656.29.

The store provided to Anderson police video of Funk failing to scan all the items he walked out of the store with, placing them in a grocery bag.

"Tim stated the items they are saying he didn't scan he bought multiples of and he just used the same item and rang it up several times," according to the court document.

Funk told police he thought all the items were scanned and that he was being handed items by a family member and just forgot to ring them up.

When shown the video, Funk said he has no "excuse" for not ringing up the items.

The misdemeanor charge carries a possible sentence of up to one year and a $5,000 fine if convicted and was filed in Madison Circuit Court Division 5.

He was issued a summons to appear and barred from Walmart

He didn't respond to a request for comment by The Herald Bulletin.

Funk was elected party chairman in April 2022. He resigned on Aug. 8.

