Former Democratic Party chairman Wertz to run for PA Senate in hopes of unseating Laughlin

Former Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wertz made it official Tuesday, announcing that he'll seek his party's nomination for the 49th Senate District seat currently held by two-term Republican incumbent Dan Laughlin.

The 44-year-old addressed supporters at Ember + Forge, a coffee shop at Fourth and State streets in the city where, seven years ago, Wertz jumped into local politics by signing on as chairman to a mayoral campaign.

Wertz mentioned his foray into politics in his opening remarks and how the "conversation" that started in 2016 — and that would later lead to being named party chairman in 2018 — had reached the pivotal moment.

"We are all invested in the future of Erie," he said. "But today we continue the conversation that started so long ago, somewhat differently. Because from this day on I am in this conversation as your candidate for Pennsylvania state senate."

On the issues

Wertz said health care is a right, not a privilege, that he supports a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights for Pennsylvanians, and that children deserve equal opportunities to health care, child care, pre-kindergarten and public school education.

Schools, he said, should be "fairly and fully" funded and that learning and education is "our greatest asset."

He spoke about fighting for better jobs and better wages, and protecting the rights of workers to form and join a union and bargain collectively for fair contracts.

"The union is not the enemy of the profits but they are the people who produce them," he said.

Opposition in primary?

It's too early to know if Wertz or Laughlin will face primary challengers. With the primary currently slated for April 23 (lawmakers want to move it up so Pennsylvania plays a more critical role in the presidential primaries), candidates have until mid-February to file nominating petitions to get on the ballot.

Wertz on Tuesday did not mention Laughlin by name. And on Wednesday, Laughlin declined to comment on Wertz's announcement.

Laughlin and Wertz, along with the Erie Reader, have been battling in court over an opinion piece Wertz wrote about Laughlin, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and the 2020 election. Laughlin says Wertz and the Reader defamed him and is seeking $1 million in damages from both. Wertz and the Reader have defended the piece, saying it was factual and well within their rights to publish.

Key race

Republicans hold a 28-22 advantage in the state Senate and Democrats are eager to either win the majority or tighten the gap. The party is also trying to retain its one-seat control in the House. The 49th District Senate seat is critical for Democrats because the demographics of the district are split.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee has named Pennsylvania one of its top targets for 2024, both legislatively and electorally. It plans to spend millions in the state next year. It made a small, $30,000 investment Wednesday into House races.

