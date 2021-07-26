Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer 'assaulted' in Oakland
Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer was "assaulted" in Oakland, California, on Monday.
A tweet from her verified Twitter account said the incident happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood.
"The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car," the tweet said.
Boxer is "thankful that she was not seriously injured," the missive added.
The Oakland Police Department issued a statement saying multiple news outlets inquired about a "strong robbery" on Monday but would not release the identity of the victim.
"The Department can confirm at 1:15 PM, the victim was walking in the 300 block of 3rd Street when they were approached by a suspect. The suspect forcefully took loss from the victim, and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle," OPD told the Washington Examiner.
The department said the incident is under investigation, adding there is a $2,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case.
Boxer, 80, served as a U.S. senator for California from 1993 through the beginning of 2017.
