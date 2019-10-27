Former Democratic U.S. congressman John Conyers dies at age 90 - Detroit News

Oct 27 (Reuters) - John Conyers, a liberal Democratic voice during more than half a century in the U.S. House of Representatives, whose reputation was sullied by sexual harassment accusations in 2017, died on Sunday at the age of 90, the Detroit News reported.

Conyers joined the House in 1965 and served until 2017, becoming one of the most prominent black U.S. lawmakers. The Detroit-area congressman was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)