Former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry joins Biden administration

Former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry has joined the Biden administration.

Lasry has been named deputy assistant secretary for travel and tourism in the U.S. Department of Commerce.

He was listed Tuesday on the senior staff roster at the International Trade Administration and according to an agenda was due to participate in a U.S. Tourism and Advisory Board meeting.

A Milwaukee resident, Lasry plans to commute to Washington, D.C. He was a former executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team his father Marc Lasry once co-owned.

Lasry has a longtime interest in politics. He worked for several years in the White House during the Obama administration.

He also helped spearhead Milwaukee's successful bid to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, an event that was scaled back and held mostly virtually because of the pandemic.

Lasry was part of a crowded Democratic nomination fight in Wisconsin during the 2022 race for U.S. Senate. A multi-millionaire, Lasry spent more than $14 million of his own cash in pursuit of the seat but came up short. He withdrew from the race in the closing days of the primary as former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes claimed the Democratic nomination.

Barnes was defeated by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the general election.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Alex Lasry joins Biden administration's Commerce Department