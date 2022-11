AccuWeather

An atmospheric fire hose will blast areas of the Pacific coast this week and could result in major travel disruptions from heavy snow, flooding and strong winds, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. A phenomenon, known as an atmospheric river, or a plume of intense moisture, will take aim at part of the West coast and move southward during the middle days of this week, before weakening by Friday prior to reaching Southern California. The setup can lead to excessive amounts of rain and snow in a shor