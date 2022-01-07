Former Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan arrested after armed standoff with police

A pedestrian died following a hit-and-run on Sunday at Forest Avenue and University Drive in Tempe.

Former Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan is facing criminal charges after an hours-long armed standoff with police at his Tempe residence late Thursday evening. In a statement, Tempe police said they responded to "reports of a subject with possible self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Tempe police responded to the area near East Warner Road and South Rural Road around 9:30 p.m. According to the release, Ryan was armed inside his home.

Ryan's wife and adult daughter exited the residence after the police arrived on scene, police said.

According to the release, after trying to communicate with Ryan, he "opened the door leading from the house into the garage and pointed what officers determined to be a gun at officers standing behind the rear of an armored vehicle."

The statement says officers attempted to use "less lethal force" on Ryan and employed the use of a tactical response team.

Tempe Police say Ryan was finally taken into custody, and taken to a hospital for treatment of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand.

"Mr. Ryan remains in the hospital as a result of his self-inflicted injury under police watch and will face pending criminal charges upon his release," the statement says.

Residents of the Las Estadas neighborhood in Tempe reported a massive police presence Thursday evening at the home of the former Arizona Department of Corrections director, who retired in 2019.

Residents, who asked not to be named, said approximately 50 law enforcement officers, including swat team members and hostage negotiation teams, surrounded Ryan's home and patrolled the upscale, gated community from at least 9 p.m. until around 12:30 a.m.

Neighbors reported being evacuated from their homes and placed in vans while a standoff between Ryan and the police took place for several hours.

At some point around 11 p.m. Thursday evening, neighbors witnessed Ryan's wife and daughter leaving the home and saw them subsequently being held in a law enforcement van.

Residents reported a negotiation team spoke over a loudspeaker toward Ryan's home, saying things like, "Come out with nothing in your hands," "We see you walking around in the house," "People are worried about you," "We just want talk with you," and "Please come out with your hands up."

They said the commands continued over the loudspeaker for several hours while police continued to patrol the neighborhood.

Residents reported hearing loud noises during the incident. "We heard what sounded like a shot, and then three loud bangs," one resident said.

At around 12:30 p.m., neighbors witnessed Ryan leaving the house and later leave the neighborhood in a law enforcement vehicle.

A woman who answered the door at Ryan's home Friday afternoon, but did not identify herself, said she had no comment. When a reporter asked if everyone in the family was OK, she replied "Yes."

Tempe police said this was an ongoing investigation.

Ryan retired as Department of Corrections Director in 2019 after months of criticism and demands for his resignation for broken prison locks, among other controversies. Ryan stepped down after leading the department for 10 years.

