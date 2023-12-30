Former DePaul coach Joey Meyer, who led the Blue Demons to 7 NCAA Tournaments, dies at 74
Joey Meyer, who played at DePaul and coached the Blue Demons to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons, has died. He was 74.
