Former deputies admit to stealing from tornado-damaged store in Texas





Two former Texas sheriff's deputies on Wednesday admitted to stealing $2,500 worth of appliances from a Home Depot that was damaged by a tornado in 2019.

Joseph Bobadilla and Rebecca Evans both pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by a public servant, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Bobadilla and Evans worked together in October of 2019 to steal products from a Home Depot in Dallas that Bobadilla worked at and was tasked with securing after was damaged by a tornado. At the time, both were deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

According to court documents obtained by the Morning News, Bobadilla then went to another Home Depot wearing his deputy uniform and returned the items for almost $2,000 in store credit. He used the store credit to buy a washer, dryer and microwave.

Both former deputies were arrested in March 2020. KTVT reported at the time that Evans told authorities the thefts were Bobadilla's idea.

At the time of their thefts, the area in which the store was located was subject to a disaster declaration by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

Both officers surrendered their state peace officer licenses and received deferred adjudication probation, which means they will be able to avoid convictions as long as they complete the terms of their probations.

Bobadilla, 27, was sentenced to four years of probation while Evans, 43, was sentenced to two. Bobadilla will also have to serve 45 days in prison.

Toby Shook, Bobadilla's attorney, said his client was "remorseful" and that he's "working on rebuilding his life and has joined the church."

"This was a significant lapse in judgment. She's never been in trouble a day in her life," George Milner III, the attorney for Evans, said according to the Morning News. "She's grieving over how much she wishes she had not done what she's done."