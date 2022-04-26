Former deputy accused of impersonating officer after he was fired, records show

A former Caldwell County sheriff’s deputy is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer just a week after being fired.

Court documents say the incident happened in Watauga County on April 14. Records show Tim Wilson was not in a police vehicle, but was in a pickup truck with a red light on it when he pulled a woman over.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson worked for 18 months as a sheriff’s deputy and as a bailiff at the Caldwell County Courthouse. They said he was terminated on April 6 and then eight days later, was accused of pulling the woman over along Highway 321 west of Boone.

The arrest warrants say that after he approached the vehicle, he “yelled at her” and then demanded her driver’s license. The court papers say the victim was “frightened” during the incident and that Wilson “falsely represented” to her that he “was a sworn law enforcement officer.”

Deputies said that when he was fired, he had to turn in his gun, badge and uniforms.

The warrant goes on to say he also tried to get the victim to surrender her driver’s license.

As part of his release, Wilson has been ordered to have no contact with that driver. He’s scheduled to go to court in a month.

Channel 9 learned that Wilson used to work as a sheriff’s deputy in Watauga County as well.

