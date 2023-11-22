Former deputy among theft indictments returned Friday

Nov. 22—A former Laurel County Sheriff's deputy is now on the other side of the law, accused of assisting in a plan to defraud individuals of large amounts of cash over a seven-month period.

Joshua Scott Velasco, 29, and his wife Bethany Camille Velasco, 27, both of Fariston Road in London, are among five people facing theft-related charges.

The Velascos, according to the indictment, ran a scam from Jan. 2 through Aug. 20 of this year which now has them facing felony charges. The Velascos took a total of $18,400 from four different individuals during that amount of time.

Joshua Velasco was a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, having graduated from the police academy at Eastern Kentucky University in January of this year.

Bethany Velasco is charged with four counts of theft by deception of a value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 as well as one count of theft by deception of a value of $500 or more but less than $1,000.

Her husband has been charged with complicity in regard to each of those charges.

The indictment states that the Velascos worked together on this money-making scheme in which she allegedly said she needed money for medical treatment.

Sheriff's Office officials confirmed that once the scheme became known, Joshua Velasco was terminated as a deputy with their department. He had begun his career with the Sheriff's Office as a court security officer in 2021 before being promoted as a deputy.

Other cases involving theft included:

—Lonnie David Couch II, 47, of Poindexter Street in London, is charged with seven counts of theft by deception over $1,000. The indictment charges him with taking money from seven individuals, for a total of $50,195. The amounts from the individuals were $14,893, $15,481, $2,650, $7,907, $1,950, $3,30 and $4,014.

—Charles Ed Tolbert III, 36, of Meadows Trailer Park in Corbin, is facing one count of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card over $10,000. The indictment states that Tolbert used a Speedway Superfleet Mastercard that was issued to a local business from May through October 2023.

—Lisa E. Allen, 53, and Rollie L. Mullins, 59, both of Love Road in London, are charged with second-degree forgery and knowingly exploiting an adult for over $300 between Dec. 2021 through Aug. 2023. The two are accused with taking $199,000 through checks drawn on another person's account.

—Trevor Dylan Wayne Burkhart, 24, of Kentucky Hollow Road in East Bernstadt, is charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 on July 10, for taking a Cam-Am Defender utility vehicle belonging to another person.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.