Former deputy charged in accidental 2020 shooting

Apr. 23—State Police announced a Cooperstown police officer was arrested Thursday, April 21, and charged with reckless endangerment related to an accidental shooting in September 2020.

According to a media release Vincent J. Cavalieri, of Schenevus, was attending an event at the Grape N Grog restaurant in Camden on Sept. 12, 2020, when he accidentally discharged his personally owned firearm in his pants pocket, resulting in the injury of two bystanders.

The injuries to both victims, a 10-year-old girl and her mother, were minor and both were treated at the scene and released. Cavalieri was off duty when the shooting occurred, the release said.

An Oneida County Grand Jury handed down the indictment against Cavalieri on Thursday, and the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Oneida announced the arrest of Cavalieri, 27, for second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

At the time of the incident, Cavalieri was employed as an Otsego County sheriff's deputy. He is now employed as a police officer in Cooperstown.

Cavalieri was arraigned in Oneida County Court and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear back in Oneida County Court on April 27.