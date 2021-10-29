Former deputy charged in domestic case

Oct. 29—DAVIDSON COUNTY — A former Davidson County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged after law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence this week.

On Wednesday night, Davidson County deputies responded to the 2000 block of N.C. 47 in Lexington about a possible domestic assault. The man involved in the incident is former deputy Paul Eagle.

The former deputy and his wife, Brandi Eagle, had injuries consistent with assault, according to the sheriff's office. Both were transported to local medical facilities for treatment of their injuries.

Brandi Eagle and Paul Eagle were later each charged with domestic assault.

Due to Paul Eagle's former employment as a deputy, Sheriff Richie Simmons has requested that the State Bureau of Investigation step in to continue the investigation.