A former Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister stands accused of embezzling nearly a billion hryvnias ($28 million) by purchasing subpar military uniforms from a private company, Ukraine’s SBU Security Service reported on Nov. 6, citing collected evidence.

The individual in question is Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who held the position from 2021 to 2023, according to NV sources within law enforcement agencies.

He allegedly conspired with his subordinates in 2022 to acquire nearly a billion hryvnias ($28 million) worth of subpar military uniforms from a private company, as the investigation uncovered that the uniforms were unfit for use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in cold weather conditions and intense combat operations.

Shapovalov is facing charges under two sections of the Ukrainian Criminal Code pertaining to misappropriation, mismanagement, or embezzlement of property through the abuse of an official position, as well as obstructing the lawful activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military formations.

His associate, former acting director of the Department of State Procurements of the Defense Ministry, presumably referring to Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, has been charged under the same articles, with both individuals currently in custody and facing sentences of up to 12 years in prison, along with property confiscation.

Shapovalov resigned in February amid a procurement scandal for the army and was subsequently arrested on bail exceeding 400 million hryvnias ($11 million).

