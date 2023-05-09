Former deputy memorialized for decades of service

May 9—The healthy contingency of law enforcement personnel who traveled to Forsyth on Friday made it clear just how well-liked former Glynn County Deputy Talmadge Leon Tucker was.

The seats of an entire row in the center of the auditorium at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center were filled with officers from the Golden Isles who made the trek to honor their fallen friend.

"He was well-liked," said Tucker's wife, Gwytha Tucker. "He was a good, good man. He never had a cross word for anybody."

Leon Tucker died Sept. 20, 2021, after contracting COVID-19 from inmates he was transporting as part of his duties as a deputy with the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. He was memorialized Friday when his name was listed on the Memorial Wall during the Georgia Public Safety Memorial Ceremony as part of the observances for Georgia Peace Officers Memorial Day.

For Gwytha Tucker, seeing Leon's name on the wall and getting a special commendation from Gov. Brian Kemp was bittersweet.

"We've worked mighty hard to make this happen," she said. "I'm just so thankful for Sheriff Jump being by my side and helping me through all this. It's been an honor to be part of that family."

Gwytha Tucker worked with her husband as a bailiff for Glynn County Superior Court Judge Roger Lane when Leon Tucker was a deputy assigned to Lane's courtroom. Prior to that, she worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation while he served stints with the Brunswick Police Department and the Glynn County Police Department.

Leon Tucker was a police officer from 1989 until the day he died, amassing more than 30 years in law enforcement with a simple philosophy.

"He always told young officers that you have to give respect to get respect," Gwytha Tucker said.

Sheriff Neal Jump said Leon Tucker's service to the Golden Isles community was unmatched.

"Leon was very well respected in our community," Jump said. "He was looked up to by many."

He said the ceremony in Forsyth was a fitting tribute to a man who deserved to be recognized for his service.

"As a sheriff, you hate to lose one of your deputies," Jump said. "But it is great to see when the state honors that person."

The honors won't stop at the state line either. Gwytha Tucker and her four sons, as well as a contingency of deputies, are going to Washington D.C. where Leon's name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial as part of National Police Week, which kicks off Monday with National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

"It's such an esteemed honor to wear a badge, even more so when you lay your life on the line," Jump said.

In 2022, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reported that 226 law enforcement personnel died in the line of duty. Leon Tucker was one of 586 who died in 2021 and was one of many the fund attributed to COVID-19 and the high rate of contraction among police officers while on duty.

Since 1786, according to the memorial fund, more than 23,000 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty.

Gwyth Tucker never expected her husband would be among those numbers, but she believes his passing had a purpose only God can understand.

"I just feel like the Good Lord is getting ready and he needed a good soldier," she said. "He took Leon so he could be in his army."