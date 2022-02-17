Former deputy named as suspect in 1983 slaying of 11-year-old girl in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County sheriff’s officials Thursday announced they closed the 1983 unsolved homicide of an 11-year-old girl as detectives named a former deputy as “the only probable suspect in this case.”

The body of Lora Ann Huizar was found Nov. 9, 1983, three days after being reported missing. Asphyxiation was listed as the cause of death.

Former Sheriff’s Deputy James Howard Harrison, who died in 2008, was identified as the suspect, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lora was found about 200 yards south of Midway Road at the back of a citrus grove near what is now the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds.

Investigators learned that on Nov. 6, 1983, a patrol deputy, later confirmed to be Harrison, saw Lora walking toward her home from a local gas station around the time she disappeared.

“We have established probable cause to determine that Harrison abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered the juvenile victim and later altered the crime scene by placing the victim in a drainage ditch in an attempt to destroy physical evidence,” Chief Deputy Brian Hester said in a prepared statement.

Harrison’s assigned zone was near Midway and Shinn roads in western St. Lucie County.

Last year, analysts at a private DNA lab got male DNA from Lora’s sexual assault kit, and detectives got a search warrant to exhume Harrison’s body. A comparison couldn’t be made “due to the DNA’s degradation,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Those familiar with the original investigation have confirmed that Harrison had instructed two witnesses to leave the scene approximately 20 minutes before additional law enforcement personnel arrived to assist,” according to sheriff's officials in a news release. “Cold case detectives also learned that the location and position of the victim’s body, once initial crime scene investigators and detectives arrived on the scene, differed from initial witness accounts.”

Sheriff’s officials reported Harrison worked for 10 different law enforcement agencies since the 1960s, and “exhibited a pattern of inappropriate behavior involving juvenile females.”

“This pattern has led detectives to believe that Harrison may be responsible for other sexual assault cases across the state,” according to the news release.

Detective Paul Taylor

Sheriff's Det. Paul Taylor, the agency's cold case detective, has solved a number of cold case homicides, including one dating to 1974.

In an earlier interview, Taylor said a picture of Lora, whose home was on Peacock Road, was in his work cubicle.

“She’s kind of talking to me from the grave, saying keep digging,” Taylor said.

Those with information about Harrison regarding the Lora Ann Huizar case or others can call detectives at 772-462-3230.

