Former deputy pleads guilty to oppression in encounter with domestic violence victim

Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman
·2 min read

A former Williamson County deputy has pleaded guilty in connection to an encounter he had with a female domestic violence victim. Lorenzo Hernandez entered a guilty plea to official oppression on Tuesday in the 368th District Court in Williamson County. Judge Rick Kennon gave him six months of deferred adjudication, according to court records.

The victim said Hernandez grabbed her and threw her to the ground without cause after responding to a call about domestic violence at her Northwest Austin apartment on Sept. 21, 2019, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hernandez's attorney, Douglas O'Connell, declined to comment on Tuesday. If Hernandez successfully completes the terms of his adjudication, which include community service, then he will not be convicted of any crime.

Hernandez also was initially charged with assault in connection to the incident but the charge was dismissed after a grand jury no-billed it on March 31.

More:A domestic violence victim says in lawsuit that Williamson County deputy assaulted her

The victim filed a federal civil lawsuit against Hernandez in 2021 claiming he assaulted her. The lawsuit is still pending. Her name is not being used because she is a victim of domestic violence.

Official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine. A public servant is guilty of official oppression if while doing their job they intentionally subject another person to mistreatment or to arrest, detention, search or seizure that they know is unlawful, according to the Texas Penal Code.

Former Williamson County deputy Lorenzo Hernandez has pleaded guilty to official oppression in connection to an encounter he had with a domestic violence victim
Former Williamson County deputy Lorenzo Hernandez has pleaded guilty to official oppression in connection to an encounter he had with a domestic violence victim

Hernandez was once featured as a Williamson County sheriff's deputy on the reality TV show “Live PD” and voluntarily left the force in late 2020.

More:Former Williamson County deputy, a 'Live PD' star, faces charges for his response to domestic violence victim

He and other deputies were called to the victim's Northwest Austin apartment on Sept. 21, 2019, after neighbors called 911 about a possible domestic violence incident, the affidavit said. The apartment is in part of Austin that is in Williamson County.

The victim's boyfriend had choked her and left her unconscious, the lawsuit said. It said she regained consciousness before deputies arrived.

She told the deputies that her boyfriend was gone and that she wanted nothing to do with law enforcement and didn't want officers coming inside her home, according to the affidavit.

It said body camera footage showed that Hernandez grabbed the woman and threatened to use his Taser on her while she was screaming. Hernandez and two other deputies slammed her to the ground and handcuffed her while they searched her home, the footage showed, according to the affidavit.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Former deputy pleads guilty in encounter with domestic violence victim

Recommended Stories

  • Former Bedford police captain Morgan Lee pleads guilty to two misdemeanors

    A former Bedford police officer pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors Tuesday morning in Lawrence County Superior Court I.

  • Duchess Meghan pauses Spotify podcast during mourning for Queen Elizabeth

    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has paused new episodes of her Spotify podcast during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth, according to an alert on the platform on Monday. Earlier in the day, her husband Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute to the late queen, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with his grandmother and promising to honour his father King Charles as the new monarch. Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020, and have since become alienated from the family and delivered withering criticism of Buckingham Palace and how they had been treated.

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Alex Jones' attorney suggests at defamation trial that Sandy Hook plaintiffs are just anti-gun activists

    Jones was nowhere to be seen Tuesday as he faced a second trial for spreading false claims that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Austin police warn community about recent 'jugging incidents'

    The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging.

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30. Earlier this month, she was indicted on nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

  • Rapper shot to death at LA restaurant targeted for jewelry after girlfriend tagged Instagram location: report

    Rapper PnB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant, might have been targeted for his jewelry after his girlfriend tagged their location on Instagram, a report says.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

    A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. “This is government overreach of the highest order, using the most unique and personal thing we have – our genetic code – without our knowledge to try and connect us to crime,” the woman's attorney, Adante Pointer, said in a statement.

  • Active shooter call reported at Heights High School in Houston, police respond to the scene

    The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office says authorities have responded to a reported active shooter call at Heights High School. Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • DNA Found During Memphis Jogger's Murder Investigation Links Suspect To 2021 Kidnapping And Rape, Authorities Say

    The man suspected of abducting and murdering a Memphis jogger is now accused of a 2021 kidnapping and rape. Cleotha Abston, referred to as Cleotha Henderson in some legal documents, has been indicted for a kidnapping and rape that occurred less than a year ago, according to redacted court records obtained by Fox News. The alleged incident, which took place in Shelby County, Tennessee, on Sept. 21, 2021, is the latest charge for the man accused of murdering schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza "

  • ‘No Peace In Sight’: Family ‘Heartbroken’ Over Man’s Plea Deal In Brother, Pregnant Wife’s Slaying

    The family of a South Dakota man who murdered his brother and his pregnant sister-in-law with a baseball bat and a machete are blasting the plea deal prosecutors struck with him. Brent Hanson is pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2021 slaying of his brother Clyde Hanson, his sibling’s wife, Jessica Hanson, and her unborn baby, according to the Daily Beast. The plea deal will spare Hanson the death penalty. Clyde Hanson and Jessica Hanson’s family have since spoken out,

  • Judge Removes Democratic Prosecutor from Case of Loudoun Father Whose Daughter Was Raped in School

    A judge removed a Loudoun County attorney from a case after an appeal from a father whose daughter was raped at a Virginia high school.

  • Michigan Man Runs Over Carjacker

    People are tired of out-of-control crime…

  • Students at Daytona Beach High could face criminal charges after prank involving gun

    Daytona Beach police say some students coordinated a plan to create panic at Mainland High School on Friday.

  • Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Witness says Parkland school shooter has IQ of 83

    Nikolas Cruz trial live updates: An expert on fetal alcohol syndrome was the first witness to testify Monday as the trial resumed after a week recess.

  • Family of Colorado man shot by police wants accountability

    Police who shot a 22-year-old Colorado man after he called 911 for roadside assistance escalated the situation, needlessly leading to his death, the man's relatives said in a tearful news conference Tuesday in which they called for accountability. After Christian Glass' June 11 death in the small mountain town of Silver Plume west of Denver, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's office issued a news release saying that Glass was shot after he became “argumentative and uncooperative” and tried to stab an officer when police broke a car window to grab him. “Christian was experiencing a crisis, and he called 911 for help,” said the parents' attorney, Siddhartha Rathod, “and yet these officers busted out Christian’s window, shot him six times with bean bag rounds, Tased him multiple times from two Tasers, and then shot him five times.”

  • Group punched Dallas business owner, took his keys before fatal road rage shooting, warrant reveals

    Details from a video reviewed by authorities revealed Jin Shin, a business owner from Dallas, Texas, who was killed following a minor car crash last month, was surrounded by a group of eight people before the shooting. The incident occurred on South University Drive in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 15, when Shin, who was described by his friends and family as a “pillar” of the Asian community in Dallas, was shot following a car incident involving his Jeep and a sedan driven by a woman with two female passengers. Two men then got out of the car, one of whom was identified as the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West.

  • No delay for Trump Organization criminal tax fraud trial

    The New York judge overseeing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization on Monday rejected any effort to delay next month's trial, acknowledging concern that former President Donald Trump's company might be trying to "stall" the criminal case. At a pre-trial hearing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Justice Juan Merchan warned against delaying tactics, even as a Trump Organization lawyer said the decision by longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to plead guilty changed how the defense will present its case. Prosecutors charged Trump's company and Weisselberg in July 2021 with scheming to defraud, tax fraud and falsifying business records for awarding "off-the-books" perks to senior executives.