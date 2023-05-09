Former Deputy Police Chief of Hopkinton arraigned on three counts of child rape

Retired Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter refused to answer any questions shortly after his arraignment on child rape charges in Woburn Superior Court.

The DA is alleging that in 2004 and 2005 when Porter was a school resource officer, he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student at Hopkinton High School.

Prosecutors allege Porter’s relationship with the victim changed from being a trusted adult to a flirtatious one.

The first sex assault allegedly took place in September 2004 in Porter’s personal car, after Porter volunteered to give the student a ride home when she was dismissed early from school.

The second assault allegedly took place the following June, after the victim babysat his children.

According to the DA’s Statement of the case, Porter said to the victim, “We can’t do this, why do you always put me in this position?” before resuming the sexual assault

“I would allege this is a very serious case. The alleged victim is very much in fear of Officer Porter, now retired Deputy Chief Porter,” prosecutor Thomas Brant told the court.

The documents say the victim waited years before telling anyone about what happened to her in high school and said she was not ready to come forward until recently.

Porter was placed on administrative leave last August when allegations first surfaced.

Just one month before, he was honored for 30 years of police service.

But last month, on the day he was indicted, Porter retired from the Hopkinton Police Department.

If convicted, Porter could receive substantial prison time. His lawyer told the court, he is looking forward to his trial.

“This is arguably the most serious thing a person can be accused of. But it is an accusation. An accusation that he is presumed to be innocent of. Asserts that innocence looks forward to challenging these allegations against him,” defense attorney Leonardo Angiulo told the court.

Porter was released on personal recognizance. But he must wear a GPS-monitoring device and had to surrender his weapons.

Story continues

Porter is also ordered to stay away from the victim in the case.

Porter’s case will return to Woburn Superior Court on May 24th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW