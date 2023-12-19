Former deputy said to be on the run, wanted for animal cruelty at his dog-sitting business

A former Hardee County sheriff's deputy is said to be on the run and is facing an arrest warrant in connection with a second case of animal cruelty in his Palmetto dog-sitting business.

Nicholas Anthony Zotto, 29, was supposed to have shut down his dog-sitting business, Pawesome Sitters, weeks after he was issued a notice to appear for animal abuse and ordered by Manatee County Code Enforcement to stop conducting business. Instead, he boarded two dogs. One of them was picked up from its owner suffering from sores and severe dehydration, sheriff's officials said.

Zotto was previously charged with animal cruelty on Nov. 2 after several inquiries were made by concerned residents about footage that was released on social media purported to depict Zotto mistreating a dog through his business.

The most recent animal abuse charge involved a Chihuahua-Mini Aussie Shepherd mix. Between Nov. 18 and Nov. 29, Zotto boarded two dogs, but when the owner came to pick them up, one of the dogs, looked sick and in obvious discomfort, Manatee County Sheriff’s officials said.

A veterinarian would find that the dog was suffering from sores and severe dehydration. Detectives learned that while in Zotto’s care, the dog was left in a confined space and sat in its filth for an extended period.

The Chihuahua Mini Aussie Shepherd mix stands on a stair before its stay at Pawesome Sitters in Palmetto.

An arrest warrant was issued for Zotto, charging him with aggravated animal cruelty. Deputies have attempted to arrest Zotto, but he fled Manatee County and is believed to be in New York.

Zotto worked as a deputy for the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office beginning in April 2022, but he was fired by the agency in connection with the incident. Before that, Zotto worked at the Bradenton Police Department and resigned in September 2021.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Ex-Hardee County deputy on the run, accused of Palmetto animal cruelty